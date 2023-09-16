2023.09.16 第1次更新公告

9月16日第1次更新
1.调整镇妖堂的巡逻速度加快10倍
2.修复在培育室状态下不生孩子的问题
3.增加了弟子名称可以修改的问题
4.去掉部分未实装的功法投放
今日更新预告，修复未关注弟子私自结婚问题，商定自动购买，卡顿修复，其他一些便捷优化等等
