修仙家族模拟器 update for 16 September 2023

2023.09.16 第1次更新公告

Build 12204970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

9月16日第1次更新
1.调整镇妖堂的巡逻速度加快10倍
2.修复在培育室状态下不生孩子的问题
3.增加了弟子名称可以修改的问题
4.去掉部分未实装的功法投放
今日更新预告，修复未关注弟子私自结婚问题，商定自动购买，卡顿修复，其他一些便捷优化等等

