Around Us update for 16 September 2023

1.3.0 Super card upgrade & new map : Graveyard

16 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Zombie shooters! It's been a while since last update. This update mainly focused on player new abilities. Let's take a look!

1. New map: Graveyard

Not much to say. If you're seeking to next level of challenge, this map suits you.

2. Perm upgrade

Available on menu (off-game). Player can now collect money and upgrade your stats.
Initially with 15 perm upgrades.

Each perm upgrade has different cost and cost more on more level.
Money or coin can be obtained by getting drops from zombies. More drops on bosses.

3. Super card

Now, rarely. Players can get upgrade like upgrade cards. But these super cards are way better than that. Initial with 20 super cards.

There's more fun to go!

Our goal is to make the game that you, your family members and friends can play together with no limit. You can use what ever device you like to play, spent the day together fighting over 100 waves of zombies.

Interested? you can join our discord to get close to our most recent update.
Discord link

Also, The game is now available on Android, you can find it in Google play store.
Link in play store (Around us: zombie shooter)

Have a nice day!

