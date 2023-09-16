Carth Alpha 1.95e1

~Fixed Duke of Viernes dialogue issues

~Fixed Ladriel Dialogue options showing when they should not

~Fixed Missing Minimap indicators

~Removed double Minimap Indicators

~Fixed Torch causing ocean to flicker

~Fixed Forge being a Masonry recipe

~Fixed Foundation being a Masonry recipe

~Fixed Mortar being a Masonry recipe

~Fixed Plaster being a Masonry recipe

~Fixed Stone Brick being a Masonry recipe

~Fixed Plaster Walls being a Masonry recipe

~Added Dozens of lights throughout Viernes

~Fixed Bandit Camps Firewood storage broken textures

~Built out the Druidic Enclave More

~Tons of Map work and new locations

~Added dozens of new loot ables around Viernes

~Oclusion culling optimizations added

~Added many optimization to NPCS

~Fixed Malcolm Shae sliding bug

~Fixed dozens of internal optimization issues in scripts

~Began Optimizing through unneeded scripts

~Began adding more small audio sfx to Carth

~Setup NPC new animators

~Setup Animator Culling

~Fixed random broken textures caused by mesh combining

~Fixed issue with Viernes Guard SFX happening twice

~Removed unneeded animator bloat from enemies

~Fixed Viola Thorne Dialogue Issues

~Mesh baked and optimized all Undead Creatures

~Added Lods to all Wolves

~Added Particle LODS to all Magical Creatures

~Fixed Male Characters issue with Music Ambience