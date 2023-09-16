 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 16 September 2023

Carth Alpha 1.95e1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Fixed Duke of Viernes dialogue issues
~Fixed Ladriel Dialogue options showing when they should not
~Fixed Missing Minimap indicators
~Removed double Minimap Indicators
~Fixed Torch causing ocean to flicker
~Fixed Forge being a Masonry recipe
~Fixed Foundation being a Masonry recipe
~Fixed Mortar being a Masonry recipe
~Fixed Plaster being a Masonry recipe
~Fixed Stone Brick being a Masonry recipe
~Fixed Plaster Walls being a Masonry recipe
~Added Dozens of lights throughout Viernes
~Fixed Bandit Camps Firewood storage broken textures
~Built out the Druidic Enclave More
~Tons of Map work and new locations
~Added dozens of new loot ables around Viernes
~Oclusion culling optimizations added
~Added many optimization to NPCS
~Fixed Malcolm Shae sliding bug
~Fixed dozens of internal optimization issues in scripts
~Began Optimizing through unneeded scripts
~Began adding more small audio sfx to Carth
~Setup NPC new animators
~Setup Animator Culling
~Fixed random broken textures caused by mesh combining
~Fixed issue with Viernes Guard SFX happening twice
~Removed unneeded animator bloat from enemies
~Fixed Viola Thorne Dialogue Issues
~Mesh baked and optimized all Undead Creatures
~Added Lods to all Wolves
~Added Particle LODS to all Magical Creatures
~Fixed Male Characters issue with Music Ambience

