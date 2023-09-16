 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 16 September 2023

1.0.20_1

Build 12204815

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. The repair experience is incorrect

  2. Repair part of the Reiki total potion effect is not effective

  3. Some obsolete spell tokens are hidden

  4. Modified the spirit pulse BUG (but the number of old spirit pulses is not correct yet)

