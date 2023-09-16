Repair
-
The repair experience is incorrect
-
Repair part of the Reiki total potion effect is not effective
-
Some obsolete spell tokens are hidden
-
Modified the spirit pulse BUG (but the number of old spirit pulses is not correct yet)
