- Fixed a bug where UI is clipping on certain resolutions
- Fixed a bug occurring when climbing containers
- Fixed several sound-related bugs
- Replaced the exit button and ChatLog button in the Suit Program Menu
- Minor UI adjustments
Axiom of Maria update for 16 September 2023
0.21.230916 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
