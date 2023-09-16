 Skip to content

Axiom of Maria Test update for 16 September 2023

0.21.230916 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12204803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where UI is clipping on certain resolutions
  • Fixed a bug occurring when climbing containers
  • Fixed several sound-related bugs
  • Replaced the exit button and ChatLog button in the Suit Program Menu
  • Minor UI adjustments

Changed files in this update

