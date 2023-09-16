-Added 12 new rings of power for various skills.
-Added 7 new craftable potions.
-Improved and buffed underperforming skills.
-Improved the scaling of the piercing skill.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 16 September 2023
Content and polishing patch
