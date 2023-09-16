Patch v0.9.8.0 is live!

We had some rough issues we wanted to address going into the weekend found in the previous build. Thank you all for the bug reports on the discord!

This will need a server update so make sure you grab this update to get the changes and are able to join servers without issue.

Fastest way you can grab the update is to either restart Steam to grab the update, or Verify Integrity of Game Files in the game's properties.

Bug Fixes

Reverted fix for being able to combine VCrouch and PhysCrouch movements. It was causing very bad things and we are going to readd the fix once we confirm it won't break stuff.

Fixed a crash related to tacticals

Fixed issue with spawning with invisible tacticals after changing loadouts

Fixed Miru text signs that were hard to read at a distance/looked blurry

Improved the character bullet hit effects slightly on Low settings

Adjustments to spawn points on Cliffside

Thank you all!