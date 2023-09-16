Stone sprite should have some variation, maybe pick from 3-4 random sprites?
Player needs air when out of ship, bar to replace ddd bar under health
All new block textures
More new UI elements
Astrominer Playtest update for 16 September 2023
rc 0.6
