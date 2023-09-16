 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astrominer Playtest update for 16 September 2023

rc 0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12204748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stone sprite should have some variation, maybe pick from 3-4 random sprites?
Player needs air when out of ship, bar to replace ddd bar under health
All new block textures
More new UI elements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link