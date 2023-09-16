Patient Update

So it's been about 3 months since the game first released and I've been working hard to get the next update out on the path towards full release. And here it is!

Early Access 0.2.0

Tutorial Added!

Short basic tutorial to introduce most concepts of the game.

New Forward Character Added!

This character has three different stances (can only use one at a time) that change how they play.





Spawn Tiles!

Spawn tiles now have an effect showing which player they are for.

Player messages!

Can send limited messages to the other player.

Button Customization!

Added different styles of buttons to the interface customization.

Window Trim!

Old system stretched the trim and was very inconsistent. New system adjusts based on the size drawn on screen, so should be much better.

These are just some of the bigger changes but the full Change Log is below. I'm working on the next update and hope to be able to get it out to you as soon as possible. Thank you for playing and I hope you enjoy :)

Full Change Log:

Characters:

-New Forward Character "Monk" added to game

Gameplay:

-Changed base damage of Rogue's attacks from .25 to .3 (when damage was doubled would deal 10 damage instead of 12 and was confusing)

-Lowered damage of Archer's "Long Shot" from 14 to 12

System:

-Added Tutorial

-Added Player Message System

-Added UI Scale option

-Added effect showing P1 and P2 spawns

-Added Interface Button Styles

Cosmetic:

-Added New Free Interface Customization Options

-Added Random Color to Custom Color Selection

-Added Interface Opacity Option

-Added Icons to represent Character's Level

-Improved the quality of the Window Trim System

-Removed Window Trims "Box" "Slash" and "Curve"

-Added Window Trims "Pixel" "Triangle" "Vine" "Hexes" and "Love"

Misc:

-Updated Druid and Blood Mage description

-Updated Saturation and Darkness sliders to change by Min & Max Values

-Updated layout of Custom Color Selector

-Updated Spawn Tile Textures

-Added option to disable tree spawning in Ocean Atmosphere

-Added sound effects for "Victory" and "Defeat"

-Made down arrow on drop down menus more distinct

-Updated mouse Icons to be slightly brighter for better visibility

-Made Health and Damage text in Action log have color

-Added Notifications for new content / introduction to the customization settings menu

-Added Turn Start and Turn End to the Action Log

-Added "Range" text on Action Details

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed Action log reporting wrong for increases and decreases in character stat changes

-Other fixes that I definitely did not forget to write down