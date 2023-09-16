 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 16 September 2023

Hexarchy Beta 0.727

Share · View all patches · Build 12204682

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Misc
  • Server setting adjustment to hopefully address a disconnect issue
  • Disconnected icon now pops up if there's been no contact from the game server for 5 seconds. Will automatically reconnect and connection does not fully timeout and end your game until it's been disconnected for 2 minutes
  • More new card art
  • UI color changes
  • End turn notification appearance change
Bug Fixes
  • Charge now properly affected by Volley
  • Can now add a Wonder card to your deck when it was built by another player this turn (will still be destroyed after the turn)
  • Vanguard no longer causes a unit to charge out of an occupied city
  • Fixed issue where saving and unsaving a card would result in hammer cost increasing if you drew it again
  • Fixed graphical issues with too many We Love You effects on a city
  • Fixed an issue where a city would still be visible after using Inferno
  • Fixed an issue where achievement popups could get stuck on the screen
  • Fixed issues that occur when trying to draw more cards while playing another one

Changed files in this update

