Hexarchy Beta 0.727

Server setting adjustment to hopefully address a disconnect issue
Disconnected icon now pops up if there's been no contact from the game server for 5 seconds. Will automatically reconnect and connection does not fully timeout and end your game until it's been disconnected for 2 minutes
More new card art
UI color changes
End turn notification appearance change
Bug Fixes
Charge now properly affected by Volley
Can now add a Wonder card to your deck when it was built by another player this turn (will still be destroyed after the turn)
Vanguard no longer causes a unit to charge out of an occupied city
Fixed issue where saving and unsaving a card would result in hammer cost increasing if you drew it again
Fixed graphical issues with too many We Love You effects on a city
Fixed an issue where a city would still be visible after using Inferno
Fixed an issue where achievement popups could get stuck on the screen
Fixed issues that occur when trying to draw more cards while playing another one
