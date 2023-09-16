 Skip to content

Victim update for 16 September 2023

Now Playable on Linux & Steam OS/Steamdeck

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Victim is Now playable on various LINUX operating systems including Ubuntu, Debian, Arch based operating systems that support HAXE 3.0

Also now playable on STEAM OS & Steam Deck

