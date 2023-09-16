Now Playable on Linux & Steam OS/Steamdeck

Victim is Now playable on various LINUX operating systems including Ubuntu, Debian, Arch based operating systems that support HAXE 3.0
Also now playable on STEAM OS & Steam Deck
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Victim is Now playable on various LINUX operating systems including Ubuntu, Debian, Arch based operating systems that support HAXE 3.0
Also now playable on STEAM OS & Steam Deck
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update