Version 1.1.0 Release Notes:
1.Addition of UI Hide Functionality.
2.Fixed issue where unrelated windows were also being set as wallpaper.
3.Enhanced robustness of physics simulations.
4.Improved handling of light sources.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.1.0 Release Notes:
1.Addition of UI Hide Functionality.
2.Fixed issue where unrelated windows were also being set as wallpaper.
3.Enhanced robustness of physics simulations.
4.Improved handling of light sources.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update