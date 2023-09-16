 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat's Meow Live Wallpaper update for 16 September 2023

Version 1.1.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12204549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.0 Release Notes:

1.Addition of UI Hide Functionality.
2.Fixed issue where unrelated windows were also being set as wallpaper.
3.Enhanced robustness of physics simulations.
4.Improved handling of light sources.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2425871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link