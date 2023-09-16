Update version 0.24

● In fact, this is an optimized small version of April 15, 2023, because the end of April has been doing the structural adjustment of the bottom of the game, so there has been no progress of new features, so the previous estimate of September can be out of 0.3EA version can not be released in time, I apologize to you. This time to release this small version, mainly to say that the author has not given up on this game, the game is not dead. 0.3 version is likely to be a paid EA version, the delay is because the author is not satisfied with the quality of the current progress, feel not worthy of doing EA version, still need to be further improved. At present, the main features that will be released in 0.3 are: Alchemy system; The capital; Event system prototype; Add a large number of concubine sketches and optimize the previous ones; And other small content and optimization of the previous system. The timing of the release cannot be determined, but an announcement will be made here and in the group when it is confirmed.

Finally, thank you for paying attention to this game for so long, I am very grateful, I will refuel!

Fix:

● Fixed a bug where opening the internal library would display many 0 materials.

● Some other bugs, but I can't remember.

Optimization:

● Optimized the algorithm for educating the prince:

1 Fixed the algorithm bug of ability increase when educating the prince.

The emperor's mood state will be related to the effect of educating the emperor's son.

● Optimized five concubine vertical drawings.

● Fine-tuning of the dynamic algorithm, strengthening the attack, the required dynamic power to attack the sandbar is reduced to 18.

● Some bug detection functions were cancelled.

● And some other details optimization.