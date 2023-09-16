The Tales & Tactics “At Your Request” update is now live

Hello Tacticians!

We have heard your feedback and are here with our "At Your Request Update".

This update is focused on handling the most common feature requests coming out of the launch of Early Access. Our community and their reactions and feedback are most important to us, so we wanted to work first and foremost on features we were seeing immediate interest in.

So what can you expect from this update?

Difficulty System Rework -

This will allow you to tailor your difficulty settings with precision. (featuring the new "Challenge Climb" mode)

We heard from many players the immediate desire for the game to be harder, but at the same time, we're seeing players new to the genre winning their first run in a relatively reasonable and expected amount of time (between 5 and 10 runs), so making the game harder by default wouldn't be wise. Instead, we've come up with a brand new system to escalate to a ludicrous (but beatable!) game difficulty over time. Additionally, we heard from more than a few players that the "pro/con" modifier system, even though they understood it kept the game balanced, just didn't feel as good as getting raw power followed by an opt-in difficulty. The two are now fully disconnected, though the game will still recommend a Difficulty setup based on your selected unlocked Run modifiers.

Ultrafast Mode -

This speeds up (and sometimes completely removes) various animations and aesthetics in order to expedite gameplay.



Many of you had requested that, after becoming experienced enough with the game, the animations were getting in the way of your personal enjoyment. Now you can play at hyper speed! Note that this is not recommended for new players, or those with lower-end machines as it is slightly more demanding.

Polish -

Optimized and rebuilt some expensive visual effects that were causing hitches and rare crashes. Added a new first-time window for brand new players, and more!

Bug Fixes -

A host of fixes from gameplay fixes, UI issues and much more!

Full Patch Notes - Click Here