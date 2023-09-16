We are aware of performance issues affecting some PC players, including video stuttering in Story mode. While we work on a permanent solution, ensure your GPU drivers are updated & your monitor is set to 60hz refresh rate. Thank you for your patience.
Mortal Kombat 1 update for 16 September 2023
Update: PC Performance Issues
Patchnotes via Steam Community
