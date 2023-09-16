 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mortal Kombat 1 update for 16 September 2023

Update: PC Performance Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 12204490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are aware of performance issues affecting some PC players, including video stuttering in Story mode. While we work on a permanent solution, ensure your GPU drivers are updated & your monitor is set to 60hz refresh rate. Thank you for your patience.

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 12204490
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1971872
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1971874
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link