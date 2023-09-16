End of Early Access & Full launch

Not much to say, other than that the game is officially out of Early Access.

The spacebar can now be used to activate menus, I have no idea why I had keyboard control of cursor but no way to activate it before (actually it might have worked with left mouse clicks, which is a really awkward way to use it esp since it's supposed to be disabled).

You will still need mouse + keyboard or a controller to actually play the game since you need to be able to aim with some builds.

Enjoy and if anyone finds any bugs please post about them in the discussion forum so I can fix them.