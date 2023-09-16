v1.0.8 - Quality of Life & Balance Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43157712/3218aef43a6a12e751f638048003cb3ab2d4eb05.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43157712/22ab2c9e725fdbf607bb47a5c629d94f64e95355.png)[/url]

Steam Trading Cards & More

Cardboard Town is now eligible for Trading cards!

Keep playing the game to drop Trading Cards! Collect them all to get badges, emojis and profile backgrounds.

Fire-Fighting card was available since the first build, fire itself however... Was problematic and never available in the main version. Well, no more; it's time to burn down the city!! 🔥🔥

Try to take care of the fire early on or it might spread. It doesn't destroy buildings; but each active fire has a chance to burn down your resources.

Now when you hit all Red-Alerts; instead of an instant game-over; you get a final warning and lose the game only if you end the game with all Red-Alerts lit.

When you hover a card, it shows the building tile size, so you can pick which building to place with all the information at your disposal.

We saw that sometimes players try to drag and drop the cards on the board (like Hearthstone) we wanted to allow this behavior, now you can drag and drop a building card on the board and it gets built!

Same goes for action cards, you can just drag and drop them to play!

Sometimes, for any reason, a card might not be playable. Normally; an alert sound plays and if there's a disaster preventing the card from being played, the disaster shakes. However when there's no disaster and you just don't have the money: not enough visual feedback occurs. So now when you try to play a card that you are not able to play: it shakes!

It was unclear when the map size would increase, now we have a counter next to the vote box for the remaining tiles until the board gets enlarged.

We noticed players usually ignore the Star Quests and disasters, to fix that, we also added a star quest progress animation, and for disasters; a noticeable animation.





Bug Fixes

Fixed problems with some of the building sound effects.

Fixed an issue causing the troubles to trigger twice when you progress back and forward on the trouble meter.

Level up bar is now faster, depending on the amount of votes you gained in that term.

Your current run will not be wiped anymore when you update the game.

Fixed the lingering bonuses for buildings demolished by Earthquake or Fire.

Mouse controls are more stable, and on trackpads, map won't shake on building placement.

Almost all Red Cards now have +1 Day limit on their count-downs.