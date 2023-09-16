- Made Controller/Key tabs in controls Settings get auto picked based on your current input scheme.
- Fixed being able to right click items in inventory while dragging an item, causing a bug in save files.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 16 September 2023
Version 0.2.23
