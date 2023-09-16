The Art of Worm Update is Here!!

After a couple months of playtesting, bug fixing, and balancing on the public beta, the Art of Worm update is finally here!

- 8 New Worm Abilities

10 Special Use Pardner Items (called Kit!)

A new building type

3 New music tracks for the end game screens

Pardner Cosmetic save slots (and cloud saves!)

Accessibility options, QOL/Balance changes, and tons of bug fixes. (Including camera fixes!)

If you want the full breakdown of everything that's changed, check out the previous Steam announcements for the Public Beta Branch, as copying all of those patch notes here would be a bit overwhelming to read!

Additionally, there's now a "Guidebook" accessible in the "How to Play" and "Pause" menu which gives details on all of the mechanics, items, and abilities in the game. It's a great place to learn about the game, whether you're a new-comer or a veteran Wormtowner.

Thanks again to everyone who's been testing the public beta, your feedback has been invaluable!

We've got a fantastic Discord community that is growing by the day, so if you haven't stopped by - come say Howdy! Discord.gg/Wormtown

Stay safe out there, Pardner!