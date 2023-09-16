- Fixed a bug in which the goanna failed to take into account that the player had chosen easy difficulty mode, when commencing its run from the bushes.
- Moved the bolt slightly in the combine harvester level so that it is better aligned with the toad's tongue.
- Unless you are playing on hard difficulty mode, bullants will only bite if they are not carrying food back to their nest.
A toad well travelled update for 16 September 2023
Update v3.5.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026691 Depot 2026691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update