 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A toad well travelled update for 16 September 2023

Update v3.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12204256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in which the goanna failed to take into account that the player had chosen easy difficulty mode, when commencing its run from the bushes.
  • Moved the bolt slightly in the combine harvester level so that it is better aligned with the toad's tongue.
  • Unless you are playing on hard difficulty mode, bullants will only bite if they are not carrying food back to their nest.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026691 Depot 2026691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link