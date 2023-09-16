-Spectator camera can be moved freely
-Performance update
-Some textures fix
-Voice Chat on control settings
-Upgrade flashlight range
-Players can collide with each others (body block)
-Bacteria behaviour fix
-Added chase sound for spider
The Backrooms : Last Expedition update for 16 September 2023
HOTFIX #2
