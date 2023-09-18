Patch Notes: Version 0.5.1.04 - 09/18/2023

• Bounty Hunters:
- When a Bounty Hunter chases the player off of a Space Port or Merchant Fleet, the Bounty Hunter's hull will be fully recovered.
• Docking:
- When using a gamepad, the Repair and Depart Buttons are instead now labels, and show the inputs used to Toggle Repairs and Depart.
- When using a gamepad, the Toggle Main/Info input now works while docked.
• Mid-Jump:
- When using a gamepad, the Save and Quit Button and the Crew Journal Button are instead now labels, and show the inputs used to Save & Quit and Open the Crew Journal (Not yet available).
• Options:
- Changed some of the gamepad control's input names to better match different types of controllers.
- Added D-Pad icons that will now be shown instead of text for gamepad controls that use the D-Pad.
• Ship UI:
-
Info Panel:
- The Info button is no longer intractable while choosing a client.
- While using a gamepad, the Main, Info, Autopilot, and Comms buttons now show the input to activate them when they are usable.
• Bug Fixes:
- When the player enters the custom control menu after their gamepad gets disconnected while customizing the controls, the Custom Gamepad Controls will now properly be the previously saved controls.
- The Keyboard controls should no longer be incorrectly active when opening up the options menu while using a gamepad.
- The A Button on the Nintendo Switch Controller now properly works with menus.
- Customizing gamepad controls will no longer change the default gamepad controls as well. (To reset the default gamepad controls to normal, use the "Reset Defaults" button in the "Gamepad Options" menu in options.)
- When using a gamepad, the Next and Previous alerts on the Repair and Auxiliary Prompts in the Tutorial will now always be activated by pressing Right and Left on the D-Pad respectively, regardless of the player's custom controls.
- The Tutorial Prompts will now display the default gamepad instructions instead of keyboard instructions when the player has custom gamepad controls on.
- The input for Space Jump on Custom Gamepad Controls will now properly be set when restoring the defaults.
- The Increase Power and Decrease Power arrows in Remaining Power will now animate smoothly when Autopilot is enabled.
- When the Info Screen is showing the Comm Info, the Comm Button will now correctly have the Selector lit up.
- Bounty Hunters chasing the player off of a Merchant Fleet should now work correctly.
- Bounty Hunters should now fire their weapons properly after chasing the player off of a Space Port or Merchant Fleet.
- The de-docking animation that plays after a Bounty Hunter chases the player off of a Space Port or Merchant Fleet will no longer be cut off.
- Merchant Ships will no longer spawn in the middle of the screen after docking with the fleet.
- The Jump sound will only play one time when fleets jump while Autopilot is enabled.
- In Voyager Mode, restarting an encounter where the player died to a Bounty Hunter that chased them off of docking will no longer result in Null Reference errors.
- Missiles now use the correct explosion sprite again.
- Fixed a Missing Reference Error that would occur after the player destroyed a Pirate or Bounty Hunter and then died via Hull Depletion or destroyed a Bounty Hunter in the same encounter.
