The English translation is currently under development and is expected to be finalized within approximately two weeks. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.
西游幸存者 update for 16 September 2023
Please refer to our games if you have an interest in them
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2450101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update