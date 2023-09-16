 Skip to content

Office Affairs update for 16 September 2023

Office Affairs CG 'H' Scene Gallery Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12204093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After receiving player feedback at launch of Office Affairs from users, we determined that some players were unsure of how many CG scenes were included in the game. We quickly understood that we needed to apply a patch which expended the Unlockable CG Gallery to indicate which H scenes had been unlocked and which scenes were still remaining to be seen.

In this minor patch update, v01.01-18, now contains an expended CG Unlockable gallery to include stills from all H scenes which are available once the player has accessed each scene. You can now follow progress through the game by checking the Gallery images on the main menu screen to determine which scenes have already been unlocked and which full CG scenes remain to be played.

Changed files in this update

