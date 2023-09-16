 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rise for the Fight update for 16 September 2023

Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.7 Patch 1 Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 12204042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ALPHA BUILD 1.7 PATCH 1 CHANGELOG:

  • Fixed the zombies in Pandemic not getting their fists, and not being able to move... again.
  • Increased zombie movement speed in Pandemic from 10w/16r to 16w/26r. (w = walk, r= run).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1871971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link