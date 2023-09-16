Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.7 Patch 1 Out Now

ALPHA BUILD 1.7 PATCH 1 CHANGELOG:
- Fixed the zombies in Pandemic not getting their fists, and not being able to move... again.
- Increased zombie movement speed in Pandemic from 10w/16r to 16w/26r. (w = walk, r= run).
