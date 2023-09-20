Hotfix 8.3.134415

Hey everyone,
We've released a patch today which has a few bug fixes and stability improvements.
Release Notes
Build Number: 8.3.134415
- Fixed issue of Block Headed Patients only appear through emergencies on Molten Rock.
- Fixed issue with Fun Fair items not having a set Kudosh amount.
- Fixed Fun Fair items not appearing in additional content filter.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
- Stability improvements.
Thanks everyone, please let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs by posting in the bug forum.
Changed files in this update