Hotfix 8.3.134415

Share · View all patches · Build 12204031 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We've released a patch today which has a few bug fixes and stability improvements.

Release Notes

Build Number: 8.3.134415

Fixed issue of Block Headed Patients only appear through emergencies on Molten Rock.

Fixed issue with Fun Fair items not having a set Kudosh amount.

Fixed Fun Fair items not appearing in additional content filter.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Stability improvements.

Thanks everyone, please let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs by posting in the bug forum.