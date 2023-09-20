 Skip to content

Two Point Campus update for 20 September 2023

Hotfix 8.3.134415

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We've released a patch today which has a few bug fixes and stability improvements.

Release Notes

Build Number: 8.3.134415

  • Fixed issue of Block Headed Patients only appear through emergencies on Molten Rock.
  • Fixed issue with Fun Fair items not having a set Kudosh amount.
  • Fixed Fun Fair items not appearing in additional content filter.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
  • Stability improvements.

Thanks everyone, please let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs by posting in the bug forum.

