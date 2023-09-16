A Pack of KITS... plus 1 more...

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Release 23.09.15.0
- NEW KIT PACK: Retro Rooms I ... with 20 new KITS
- NEW KIT: Stylized Sea Shack
- Modified the rotation modifiers to Z-Shift-Ctrl-Alt
- Swapped out a build music title
- Added more surprises in PI Office omega
- BUG --> KIT List remembers collapsed states
- BUG --> difficulty no longer resets when Options opened during build
- BUG --> backface missing on a Wavey Ride plate
