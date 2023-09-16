 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KITS update for 16 September 2023

A Pack of KITS... plus 1 more...

Share · View all patches · Build 12203979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Release 23.09.15.0
  • NEW KIT PACK: Retro Rooms I ... with 20 new KITS
  • NEW KIT: Stylized Sea Shack
  • Modified the rotation modifiers to Z-Shift-Ctrl-Alt
  • Swapped out a build music title
  • Added more surprises in PI Office omega
  • BUG --> KIT List remembers collapsed states
  • BUG --> difficulty no longer resets when Options opened during build
  • BUG --> backface missing on a Wavey Ride plate

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2331371 Depot 2331371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link