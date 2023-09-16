Pew Pew! Sound and Music Update!

This update features a full pass of all audio in the game. There's new background music, battle music, piece effects, and enemy sounds! In addition, every Artifact Piece now has a custom visual effect!

Version 0.2.11 Background Music -New music tracks added for both zones and battle -Some existing tracks have been reassigned Enemies -All enemies now play one or more sound effects with their major attacks Artifact Pieces -All artifacts now have unique animations and sounds when used! Vibratium Piece -Now has a radius of 3 -Triggers affected pieces Bugfixes -Trench zone now has cyan/cyan favored colors as intended -Map image for Trench zone replaced