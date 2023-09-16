 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Puzzle Cross update for 16 September 2023

Pew Pew! Sound and Music Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12203961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update features a full pass of all audio in the game. There's new background music, battle music, piece effects, and enemy sounds! In addition, every Artifact Piece now has a custom visual effect!

Version 0.2.11

Background Music  
-New music tracks added for both zones and battle  
-Some existing tracks have been reassigned

Enemies  
-All enemies now play one or more sound effects with their major attacks

Artifact Pieces  
-All artifacts now have unique animations and sounds when used!

Vibratium Piece  
-Now has a radius of 3  
-Triggers affected pieces

Bugfixes  
-Trench zone now has cyan/cyan favored colors as intended  
-Map image for Trench zone replaced

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1810461 Depot 1810461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link