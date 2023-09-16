Pew Pew! Sound and Music Update!

This update features a full pass of all audio in the game. There's new background music, battle music, piece effects, and enemy sounds! In addition, every Artifact Piece now has a custom visual effect!
Version 0.2.11
Background Music
-New music tracks added for both zones and battle
-Some existing tracks have been reassigned
Enemies
-All enemies now play one or more sound effects with their major attacks
Artifact Pieces
-All artifacts now have unique animations and sounds when used!
Vibratium Piece
-Now has a radius of 3
-Triggers affected pieces
Bugfixes
-Trench zone now has cyan/cyan favored colors as intended
-Map image for Trench zone replaced
