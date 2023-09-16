Warlordocracy Early v8.7

Doorways are not automatically waypoints. Now there are waypoints placed over doorways to fix a bug that was happening with double doors. Also improved AI waypoints and general pathfinding.
Complete list of changes:
-Doorways are no longer automatic AI waypoints (fixes double door pathfinding bug).
-Added waypoints over every door in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, and some extras in narrow corridors.
-Fixed bug where waypoints wouldn't work if destination is immediately south of blocked tile.
-Fixed bug where crates did not have a proper use script (now useExam).
-Improved a couple maps in Chapter 1.
-Updated manuals.
