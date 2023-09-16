MythForce Hotfix 1 Now LIVE 🔥

Hotfix 1.0.2.1 Patch Notes

Greetings, friends! Project Director Luke here.

Thank you all for joining us for our launch of MythForce. It’s been a wild week, and we’d like to thank everyone who’s helped us identify issues. We’re noting everything you send our way, triaging the issues, and preparing fixes.

Some issues may take time to investigate, but we are committed to improving the game experience. There were some tuning issues and bugs the team was able to correct quickly, so we’ve addressed those as fast as we can with a hotfix.

Here’s a short list of the items we’ve addressed. We’ll continue to pull together a more comprehensive patch to address even more.



Issues Addressed in Hotfix 1.0.2.1

Energy Economy

Many players report finding the Energy economy too difficult and are becoming exhausted too quickly. We’ve increased the starting pool of Energy for each character by 50 EP, and we’ve increased the base Energy Regeneration rate from 1.0/s to 1.2/s. This should feel much more permissive while still providing a reasonable resource management challenge.



Quests

We’ve fixed the issue causing achievements not to trigger. To ensure that you can receive the achievement, this fix will reset all of your progress in the Quest Board, but you will retain existing gold and glyphs and can claim the reward again upon re-completion.

We’ve moved completed but unclaimed quests to the top of the list in the Quest Board.

We’ve also added a red exclamation point pip to all quests that have been completed but are not yet claimed, reminding you to claim your rewards.



Encounters

We’ve fixed an issue in which the set piece encounter at the end of Episode 4 would not trigger sometimes due to not identifying that all players are in the combat arena.

We’ve also fixed an issue in the same encounter where players could exit the combat arena and get locked behind a portcullis.

We’ve fixed a similar issue where players could exit out of the Deadalus combat arena right before the door closed, causing them to be locked in the vestibule.



UI

We’ve fixed an issue where the “Difficulty Decrease” icon duplicates in the character stats menu when it’s opened.

Audio

We’ve reduced the frequency of character barks when channeling spells from “always” to 20% chance on channel, so you should hear, “This will teach you a lesson” much less often when preparing a fireball.

We’ve also reduced the frequency of character barks when using special abilities from “always” to 50% chance on ability use.

We’re also working on a patch for consoles that will include the above fixes as well as a number of quality-of-life and performance improvements already present in the PC 1.0 version. These changes should improve your experience on lower-end consoles like the Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

We hope to have that patch to our console players soon, and we appreciate your patience as we submit the patches to first parties for certification. When they’re ready, we’ll prepare more comprehensive patch notes for them.

Thank you again everyone for playing, and stay tuned for more!