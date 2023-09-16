Hello everyone!

It has been a while since the last update. I have added a few new things to the game.

Electric locomotives. There are two new locomotives both are electric, one can carry passengers. Electric locomotives can only operate on powered rails.

Powered rails. Aside from Building Points and Rail Points, there are now Powered Rails, which are used to upgrade rails with power lines for electric trains. Powered rails require a Power Plant to operate. To create powered rails you need a Cable Factory.

New buildings. Cable Factory and Power Plant. Cable Factory converts iron ore and rocks into cables. Cables are used to upgrade rails to be powered. Power Plants consume either coal or fuel to provide electricity for Powered Rails.

There is a new button that allows you to pick up derailed cars and place them back on the track.

Locomotives now have a parking brake. Toggling it will stop the trains from rolling downhill. Make sure to toggle it off before moving.

Junction will now automatically switch direction to avoid trains from being derailed.

You can now rebind the controls from the Controls menu.