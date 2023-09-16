 Skip to content

POP OFF 2 update for 16 September 2023

Early Access Patch #2

Build 12203830

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where players were stuck on the Settings menu
  • Lowered the amount "glow" jump pads emitted
  • Removed the "PING" description from lobbies in the "Find Server" tab
  • Increased Horizontal knockback for PvP modes (Warning, it's STRONG)
  • Implemented code that may help reduce the amount of rubber banding experienced in multiplayer

