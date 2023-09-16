- Fixed issue where players were stuck on the Settings menu
- Lowered the amount "glow" jump pads emitted
- Removed the "PING" description from lobbies in the "Find Server" tab
- Increased Horizontal knockback for PvP modes (Warning, it's STRONG)
- Implemented code that may help reduce the amount of rubber banding experienced in multiplayer
POP OFF 2 update for 16 September 2023
Early Access Patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
