"Tits and Shadows: Weekly Update"

This update brings a host of exciting improvements that you're sure to enjoy!

We've conducted a rebalance of weapons and enemies to ensure a more satisfying gaming experience.

To make the Tower of Challenge possible, we've adjusted encounter durations, speeding up the action.

As a new addition, we've introduced a new type of weapon: pistols. This will expand your equipment options and combat tactics.

Gloves are now considered a universal type of armor, meaning all characters can benefit from their use.

The Tower of Challenge

Face 11 random battles that will test your skills, and as a reward, you'll receive a super-powerful weapon that will turn you into a true champion.

New Skin: Wendy La Llorona

To celebrate Mexican Independence Day, we've created a new skin for one of the game's most beloved characters. It's the perfect opportunity to freshen up your gaming experience!

Potion Price Reduction

In order to maintain a fair economic balance, we've reduced potion prices. Now you can take care of your health without worrying about your wallet.

Additionally, we've made various minor bug fixes to ensure you get the most out of your adventure. Keep playing and exploring the exciting world of Tits and Shadows!