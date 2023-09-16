Patch Notes - September 15

Share · View all patches · Build 12203678 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

9/15/2023 Patch Notes

**Progression has been reset! Perks, perk slots, stash tabs and secure slots must be unlocked through progression for this test. Those who owned the season booster and/or founders pack will be unaffected by this change.

Cosmetics will begin unequipped but are not lost.**

Progression

Added rewards back to the progression track Perk Slots Stash Tabs Safe Container Slots Crafting Tiers Objective Keycards



UI

Show armor rating as well as damage mitigation on the stat panel.

Missions

Added Agent Missions Agent Missions allow the player to complete tasks for different Agents. Doing different missions will unlock various progression items for the player to take advantage of.

Added missions tab to the top nav bar.

Missions in match will be marked on their map by a gold mission icon.

Missions will be marked on their map. Some missions require players to extract a specific item or kill players.

Mission rewards can be claimed in the Missions tab.

Vendors and Crafting



Crafting adjusted Added new components required for crafting.

New Salvage vendor activated. Salvaging weapons and armor will drop a new crafting component of equal rarity.

Weapon and armor vendors now rotate what is available to purchase.

Weapons



Changed knife color from purple to orange/red.

Abilities



Some ability cooldowns adjusted.

Added a deploy animation for healing station, dome shield, motion sensor.

Disabled self-damage on proximity mine.

Added a new small camera shake to proximity mine explosion.

Keycard Objectives



High Security Levels now require a specific objective keycard to enter.

You earn these keycards by leveling up out of match.

Map Generation



Reduced the number of Yellow Security Levels.

Cybrids



Increased difficulty of Cybrids in the Orange Security rooms. Increased Ambush Laser Cybrids health to 1200. Increased Phalanx Melee health to 1200. Increased Guardian's projectile speed.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where vendors would not populate after a match

Fixed an issue where contracts would not progress properly at the end of match screen.

Fixed an issue where 1P pack VFX would remain on your screen if you respawned while your spectated target was using a health/shield pack.

Known Issues

