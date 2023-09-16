 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starsiege: Deadzone update for 16 September 2023

Patch Notes - September 15

Share · View all patches · Build 12203678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

9/15/2023 Patch Notes

**Progression has been reset! Perks, perk slots, stash tabs and secure slots must be unlocked through progression for this test. Those who owned the season booster and/or founders pack will be unaffected by this change.

Cosmetics will begin unequipped but are not lost.**

Progression

  • Added rewards back to the progression track

    • Perk Slots

    • Stash Tabs

    • Safe Container Slots

    • Crafting Tiers

    • Objective Keycards

UI

  • Show armor rating as well as damage mitigation on the stat panel.

Missions

  • Added Agent Missions

    • Agent Missions allow the player to complete tasks for different Agents. Doing different missions will unlock various progression items for the player to take advantage of.

  • Added missions tab to the top nav bar.

  • Missions in match will be marked on their map by a gold mission icon. 

  • Missions will be marked on their map. Some missions require players to extract a specific item or kill players.

  • Mission rewards can be claimed in the Missions tab.

Vendors and Crafting

  • Crafting adjusted

    • Added new components required for crafting.

  • New Salvage vendor activated.

    • Salvaging weapons and armor will drop a new crafting component of equal rarity.

  • Weapon and armor vendors now rotate what is available to purchase.

Weapons

  • Changed knife color from purple to orange/red.

Abilities

  • Some ability cooldowns adjusted.

  • Added a deploy animation for healing station, dome shield, motion sensor.

  • Disabled self-damage on proximity mine.

  • Added a new small camera shake to proximity mine explosion.

Keycard Objectives

  • High Security Levels now require a specific objective keycard to enter.

  • You earn these keycards by leveling up out of match.

Map Generation

  • Reduced the number of Yellow Security Levels.

Cybrids

  • Increased difficulty of Cybrids in the Orange Security rooms. 

    • Increased Ambush Laser Cybrids health to 1200.

    • Increased Phalanx Melee health to 1200.

    • Increased Guardian's projectile speed.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where vendors would not populate after a match

  • Fixed an issue where contracts would not progress properly at the end of match screen.

  • Fixed an issue where 1P pack VFX would remain on your screen if you respawned while your spectated target was using a health/shield pack.

Known Issues

  • Stat panel in match sometimes does not update properly.

  • Issue with some missions not displaying properly after completing them. After relaunching they will be fixed.

  • Issue with ability and weapon VFX sometimes obscuring the camera.

  • Issue with invisible collision missing VFX when entering high security rooms.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2170421 Depot 2170421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link