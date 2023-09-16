Patch Notes - September 15

9/15/2023 Patch Notes
**Progression has been reset! Perks, perk slots, stash tabs and secure slots must be unlocked through progression for this test. Those who owned the season booster and/or founders pack will be unaffected by this change.
Cosmetics will begin unequipped but are not lost.**
Progression
-
Added rewards back to the progression track
-
Perk Slots
-
Stash Tabs
-
Safe Container Slots
-
Crafting Tiers
-
Objective Keycards
-
UI
- Show armor rating as well as damage mitigation on the stat panel.
Missions
-
Added Agent Missions
- Agent Missions allow the player to complete tasks for different Agents. Doing different missions will unlock various progression items for the player to take advantage of.
-
Added missions tab to the top nav bar.
-
Missions in match will be marked on their map by a gold mission icon.
-
Missions will be marked on their map. Some missions require players to extract a specific item or kill players.
-
Mission rewards can be claimed in the Missions tab.
Vendors and Crafting
-
Crafting adjusted
- Added new components required for crafting.
-
New Salvage vendor activated.
- Salvaging weapons and armor will drop a new crafting component of equal rarity.
-
Weapon and armor vendors now rotate what is available to purchase.
Weapons
- Changed knife color from purple to orange/red.
Abilities
-
Some ability cooldowns adjusted.
-
Added a deploy animation for healing station, dome shield, motion sensor.
-
Disabled self-damage on proximity mine.
-
Added a new small camera shake to proximity mine explosion.
Keycard Objectives
-
High Security Levels now require a specific objective keycard to enter.
-
You earn these keycards by leveling up out of match.
Map Generation
- Reduced the number of Yellow Security Levels.
Cybrids
-
Increased difficulty of Cybrids in the Orange Security rooms.
-
Increased Ambush Laser Cybrids health to 1200.
-
Increased Phalanx Melee health to 1200.
-
Increased Guardian's projectile speed.
-
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where vendors would not populate after a match
-
Fixed an issue where contracts would not progress properly at the end of match screen.
-
Fixed an issue where 1P pack VFX would remain on your screen if you respawned while your spectated target was using a health/shield pack.
Known Issues
-
Stat panel in match sometimes does not update properly.
-
Issue with some missions not displaying properly after completing them. After relaunching they will be fixed.
-
Issue with ability and weapon VFX sometimes obscuring the camera.
-
Issue with invisible collision missing VFX when entering high security rooms.
