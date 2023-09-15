UPDATE 1.2!

in version 1.2, you now have leaderboards and new palettes!

LEADERBOARDS

The leaderboards are available across steam AND itch, thanks to Gdevelop's leaderboard hosting! The leaderboards are separated by gamemode, and I hope that the competition heats up in there!

PALETTES

A new unlockable appeared! Palettes! Tired of the standard colors? Want a change of scenery? Palettes are there for you! By spending a very small amount of 800 000 points, you can get ONE palette! It's very pretty!