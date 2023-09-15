BETA0.62_V5.3.0 Shadow effect, pet coming soon

Beta 0.62_V5.3.0 Update Released

• Global Shadow Effect: Added global shadows for buildings, vehicles, and enemies.

• Multi-level adjustable options for global shadows.

• Added visual effects to roads, including markings and cracks, for clearer roads.

• Artistic adjustments.

• Right-click to drop items at the mouse's position.

• Zombie corpses now correctly display clothing.

• Fixed a bug where the right-click item drop had an incorrect quantity.

• Please note that global shadow effects and similar features will not be displayed in performance mode.

• Pet update coming soon.

Global shadow effect mainly affect GPU performance.

It's recommended to enable them for improved visual effects.

In recent weeks, our focus has been on developing the pet system.

We've created a new frame-based character controller.

The pet AI now utilizes a brand-new AI system based on action queues.

Building upon the simple state machine from before, we've broken down complex actions into smaller, standardized behaviors.

This not only simplifies the AI code and makes it more readable but also enhances scalability and enables the implementation of more complex behaviors.

Pet test



The pet system is currently undergoing testing and refinement and will be released as soon as possible.

If you have any great ideas or suggestions regarding pets, please feel free to share them with us; your input is highly valuable for our development.

Thank you! :D

