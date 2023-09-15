Clam Man 2: Open Mic RE-RELEASE!

Heya, everybody!

Reworked intro!

New (voiced) characters!

New quests!

New attributes and perks!

Character creation! (and premade archetypes, too)

UI update!

Performance and stability improvements!

Play it now and see for yourself!

The full game is still in development and is far from complete, but I hope that this will give you an idea of what I've been working on and adding to the whole experience. I'm hoping that this updated version will give people a better idea of what the actual game will be like, so please keep up the feedback, bug reports, and thoughts in the community page and in reviews!

(This is the build that was shown at PAX West 2023, with a ton of added content on top of that. I'm very tired, and I'm going to sleep for two weeks now.)





