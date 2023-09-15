Release Notes for 9/15/2023

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
[ MAPS ]
[ Office ]
- Adjusted the weight of the vending machine
- Various fixes
[ Ancient ]
- Various clipping adjustments
[ SOUND ]
- Tuned the vertical audio occlusion of grenade sounds in Nuke and Vertigo
- Adjusted ambient sounds in Office
- Adjusted silenced weapon falloff
[MISC]
- Fixed a case where an AK47 headshot would not deal lethal damage
- Adjusted nametag location for Shadow Daggers
