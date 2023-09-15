 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 15 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/15/2023

Build 12203598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]

[ Office ]

  • Adjusted the weight of the vending machine
  • Various fixes

[ Ancient ]

  • Various clipping adjustments

[ SOUND ]

  • Tuned the vertical audio occlusion of grenade sounds in Nuke and Vertigo
  • Adjusted ambient sounds in Office
  • Adjusted silenced weapon falloff

[MISC]

  • Fixed a case where an AK47 headshot would not deal lethal damage
  • Adjusted nametag location for Shadow Daggers

