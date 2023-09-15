Major Update 0.6.0.0 Released!

Update 0.6.0.0 is here! It's one of the biggest updates to MegaFactory Titan. Core gameplay systems have changed, giving players a much greater choice in how they pursue the challenges. Additionally, a huge number of Quality of Life changes have gone into effect.

Graphics Improvements

The lighting model has been improved, with much better specular highlights on the hydrocarbon lakes, the ice, the mountains, and everything in general. Sand is now more realistic-looking and granular. Beaches now have erosion. Ore veins now have a slight gleam. Metal sands glitter. Snow and ice caps shine in the sun.

All structure screens are replaced with holographic screens that always face the camera, no matter how you orient it. Screens also better show the entire contents of warehouses if there are many different kinds of goods within.

Job Board

The mission system has been so heavily reworked such that the entire game balance has changed, making the game somewhat easier, but also giving the players more choice in how they play. Jobs are no longer thrust upon you by the other factions. Instead, factions post a wide variety of jobs to a bulletin board which you can browse at your leisure. As a result, only a select few missions will give you a bonus you can choose, while the rest simply give money. Missions now always fail completely if their time limit runs out, but now you have more freedom to choose when to start their timer, so you can prepare. Missions on the job board are also fulfilled by other factions over time, so don't delay too long to pick a mission!

Vehicle Automation Overhaul

A huge number of improvements have been made to the automated vehicle AI. Vehicles can now squeeze past each other in narrow mountain passes or bridges, and no longer get stuck on other vehicles. Cargo vehicles no longer race other cargo vehicles to make deliveries. Mining vehicles freeze up when a cargo vehicle is near them so it is easier for them to drop off their goods. All vehicles now produce more error messages if things go wrong, and show more in-depth details into their current automation state.

Additionally, cargo vehicles and mining vehicles now have a small number of available filters which must be set in order to automate them. They can't deliver/mine outside of their filters, but larger vehicles have more filters. Manual deliveries and trade missions do not require filtering, but filters can be used if desired.

Cargo vehicles that finish trade requests will return to your headquarters.

Automated Mining

You can now set a mining vehicle to automatically mine a certain resource, and they will search your entire owned land to mine for that resource (starting with the nearest). Bigger mining vehicles can filter multiple resources at a time, smaller ones can only filter a single resource.

Mining vehicles now better interop with cargo transports, which vastly improves the efficiency of using cargo transports directly with mining vehicles.

Flooring

You can now build floors underneath your factory, which affect structures built on top of them, and vehicles that move over them. Floors may give defensive bonuses against Titanquakes and storms, or increase land vehicle speed, or boost maglev acceleration, or more! Floors can be deleted with the demolish area mode.

Structure Augmentation

You can now install augmentations to certain structures, such as producers, endpoints, and turrets. Several new structure-specific augmentations have been added, such as for improving power usage, adding cache space, etc. Mega Producers now have the bonus of having more aug slots, while mini producers have none.

Quality of Life

Sorting Houses now push out multiple resources at a time. Sorting Houses and Junctions will also push resources out on suboptimal exit routes if all optimal exit routes are currently blocked.

Sorting Houses will never decide to loop between themselves anymore.

When a structure is destroyed and rebuilt, it will remember the settings it had prior to its destruction.

Selecting an automated cargo vehicle will show all possible pickup and dropoff spots, alongside the current pickup and dropoff spot.

Better error messages for all structures and vehicles have been added.

You can now install augmentations directly from the bottom action bar, just like building structures or deploying vehicles. You can also install augmentations from trading posts now too. No need to gather them and drop them off in a friendly warehouse first.

You can destroy filled warehouses, and their contents will simply be stashed in your headquarters.

Storages, cargo transports, and mining vehicles that filter exactly one resource auto-rename themselves to specify that resource.

You now get two starter packages for storages, allowing you to start with both large and small storages. You can also choose to get underground storages at game start, which allow greater storage at the cost of reduced vehicle interoperability.

Easy mode made even easier.

And a huge number of other smaller QoL tweaks, bug fixes, and crash fixes.

Full Changelist

0.6.0.0 (10/15/2023)

Gameplay