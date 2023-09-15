Version 1.04 Released

This one is the NG+ patch. You can now jump back to the start of the game once you get the good ending! You keep all your equipment, levels, and skills, and can mop the floor with all opposition.

Unless someone encounters a serious bug that needs an immediate fix, this will be the last patch for a little while. Hard Mode, a higher difficulty game mode with new enemy abilities, new player abilities, and an overhauled combat balance, is in the works but will be a little bit. I also have other projects to tend to. Rest assured it will come out, and you'll have an excuse to play the game again when it does.

Changelog:

-Added New Game +. You'll need to get the best ending and reach the developer island. You can then restart the game but keep your equipment, levels, and skills.

-Added 'Grandma's Defeat Mixture', which can be found in a chest in Heronstadt. Deals a lot of damage to your party, for free, making losing battles a breeze!

-Added Tourist Mode to the options menu. This mode triples your damage dealt and makes attacks always hit. It's provided as an accessibility option for people who aren't good at RPGs, or just want to see the game.

Think of it like an optional easy-mode.

-Caelyn's Inspire's prediction box now indicates it cannot miss.

-Using an essence on a party member can no longer make them an enemy in the game's final area.

-Picking up an equipment item from a chest, such as the Fencing Mask, when you already have a lot of them will instead give you a cash bonus. No more cluttered inventory!

-You can now see the best ending in the Hall of Memories after reaching the developer island.

-Added a keyboard key to toggle autosaves on the load save menu.

-Fixed being able to push the run key in the journal to toggle portraits off, oops.

-Pressing the emergency reset button (F8) will no longer kick you back to the title immediately. You now need to press it 5 times within 2 seconds.

-Added tabs to the options menu so players will know there are audio and control options.

-Fixed an entrance in Bowmill which caused enemies to always attack the player upon entering.

-Getting the item for Sage's crafting quests will reset the topic flag so you know how to turn it in.

-Callouts for turned party members should now disappear correctly.

-Fixed Insect and Skeleton turned party members not displaying their callouts.

-Added a note for censoring options. They cannot be edited on the title menu.

-You can now hold down Run (LShift by default) when changing audio volumes to adjust them by 1 instead of 5.

-Fixed a pink line on one of Caelyn's portraits.

-Fixed powershades using the wrong enemy callouts.

-Sped up loading times by optimizing inventory storage of crafting materials.

-Losing a battle in the final area has an additional prompt, asking to go back in time. Useful if you need to make some more items for the finale.

-Typos (of course).