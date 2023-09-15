 Skip to content

Boundless Paths Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Minor qol and bug fixes

Boundless Paths Playtest update for 15 September 2023

UI Consistency: Global Buffs close button changed to ‘X’ on top right
Added a (lighting) day-night, night-day transition
Added confirmation dialogue for new map/delete current save
Made fort codex popup on reveal instead of mouseover

Bugfix

  • Text Reveal speed now actually follows value set in script (30 chars/sec)
  • Ensure bestiary popup/close pauses/unpauses regardless of pre-existing timescale
  • Stagger bestiary popups (different elites appearing simultaneously overwrote each other)

