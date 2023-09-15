-Resolved an issue where players are unable to get out of the ceiling in the tunnel section of Level 20 after using a UFO.
-Resolved an issue where using a UFO near falling leaves in Level 18 can distort the player.
-Resolved an issue where the Bomb Rain item stops occupying the user's item slot before it despawns.
-Made it so that the Bomb Rain item will sync to the perspective of the player being targeted instead of the player who used it.
-Made it so that if a player is stuck in a wall for longer than 10 seconds, the game will provide the option to force a respawn.
Madrun update for 15 September 2023
Update: v1.3.5 Patch 6
