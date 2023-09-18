0.9 Update Released

My hand raised the splayed shards aloft, and with each swing, the alien glint loosed bolts of terror that arced and sizzled across my fiendish foe’s flesh. Quietly, imperceptibly, a dark pleasure grew within, and the artifact found in me a new victim to ensnare…

-Trevor

v0.9.0 Update Notes

Features

New unique weapon: “Storm Shards”

New Utility Item: Lightning Rod

New weapon abilities: Slow, Daze, Hobble, and Weaken

New damage type: electric damage bypasses armor to damage flesh below

New weapon upgrades: “Swift” and “Steady”

User Interface

Active monster status effects now show as symbols next to monster data display

Added slight colored glow behind items to help indicate item category

Better help now displays for utility items (Brimstone Cinders, Caustic Scales, Vermin Call, Landmine)

Updated help text formatting for many weapon abilities to provide clarity and tighter visual representation

Text showing current upgrades at upgrade stations (e.g., upgrades on a knife) now show at all times instead of on mouse-over event

Minor updates to player upgrade station UI

Reduced size of main information font to reduce screen clutter

Visuals & Sounds

Improvements to monster data display

Improved look of Maul attack reticle

New focus pickup SFX

New item put down SFX

Bug Fixes: