0.9 Update Released

My hand raised the splayed shards aloft, and with each swing, the alien glint loosed bolts of terror that arced and sizzled across my fiendish foe’s flesh. Quietly, imperceptibly, a dark pleasure grew within, and the artifact found in me a new victim to ensnare…
-Trevor
v0.9.0 Update Notes
Features
- New unique weapon: “Storm Shards”
- New Utility Item: Lightning Rod
- New weapon abilities: Slow, Daze, Hobble, and Weaken
- New damage type: electric damage bypasses armor to damage flesh below
- New weapon upgrades: “Swift” and “Steady”
User Interface
- Active monster status effects now show as symbols next to monster data display
- Added slight colored glow behind items to help indicate item category
- Better help now displays for utility items (Brimstone Cinders, Caustic Scales, Vermin Call, Landmine)
- Updated help text formatting for many weapon abilities to provide clarity and tighter visual representation
- Text showing current upgrades at upgrade stations (e.g., upgrades on a knife) now show at all times instead of on mouse-over event
- Minor updates to player upgrade station UI
- Reduced size of main information font to reduce screen clutter
Visuals & Sounds
- Improvements to monster data display
- Improved look of Maul attack reticle
- New focus pickup SFX
- New item put down SFX
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed formatting issue for long weapon names
- Fixed formatting issue with existing upgrade text shown in crucible UI
Changed files in this update