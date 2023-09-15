V0.6.8 - Ability to choose between a flatter and hillier map start!

Some people mentioned that they didn't enjoy building on hills and that it was difficult to find a flat area in their generated maps. As a result, I prioritised creating a map generation option in the new world menu which allows you to choose a much flatter map - better for regular city-building!

This was one was a bit tricky because I had to make sure that the map wasn't overly rocky or overly foresty since that's more common in flatter maps. But I'm pretty happy with the final solution and confident you should have no issues creating a resource-rich, yet flat-ish map!