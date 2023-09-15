- Spawn points are now closer to the start line on some tracks.
- The countdown times on Copperwood reverse routes are no longer extremely short.
- Modded AI drivers now correctly load their kart livery colors and numbers.
- AI driver behaviour has been tuned on all tracks.
- Drafting has been enabled in Kartcade.
- Post-race cameras have been added to Hidden Lake.
- Grass on Hidden Lake now has the correct grip values.
- The "unknown" column has been removed from the Time Trial pause menu leaderboard.
- Ghosts in time trials now fade out when near the player.
- Ghost visuals once again work when ghosting occurs due to lapping with "Prevent Lapping Collisions" enabled.
- Qualifier duration and mode settings now become unavailable in Kartcore and Custom Lobbies when qualifiers are disabled.
Karting Superstars update for 15 September 2023
Update 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
