Karting Superstars update for 15 September 2023

Update 1.0.2

15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spawn points are now closer to the start line on some tracks.
  • The countdown times on Copperwood reverse routes are no longer extremely short.
  • Modded AI drivers now correctly load their kart livery colors and numbers.
  • AI driver behaviour has been tuned on all tracks.
  • Drafting has been enabled in Kartcade.
  • Post-race cameras have been added to Hidden Lake.
  • Grass on Hidden Lake now has the correct grip values.
  • The "unknown" column has been removed from the Time Trial pause menu leaderboard.
  • Ghosts in time trials now fade out when near the player.
  • Ghost visuals once again work when ghosting occurs due to lapping with "Prevent Lapping Collisions" enabled.
  • Qualifier duration and mode settings now become unavailable in Kartcore and Custom Lobbies when qualifiers are disabled.

