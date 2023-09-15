Update 32: This is the last one before the final launch!

-Balanced difficulty

-Optimized enemy waves on the last 5 levels

-Enemy movement speed, hit points and damage

-Some normal mode paths have been moved on some levels

-Turret balancing

-Rate of fire, damage, range and resource cost

-The "Fusion Mortar" turret has a higher rate of fire on mark 4 and 5 of the 2nd version.

-Balanced distribution of all resource gains on certain levels

-Hero movement and navigation improved on some levels

-Some collision bugs corrected

-Optimization of graphic resources on some levels

The final launch of CARNAGE OFFERING TD is just around the corner, and more than 32 updates have already been made to the game since its early access release. But we're not immune to errors and oversights, so don't hesitate to leave a review on Steam with your personal recommendations.

With your support, we'll be able to improve the game, and DLC could be released with new environments, a new atmosphere and unusual turrets.

Thank you all and enjoy the game;)