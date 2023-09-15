 Skip to content

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 15 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 4 [573201]

Share · View all patches · Build 12203055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug & Crash Fixes:

  • Fix crash when Snortoise's target disappears between starting the attack and jumping in the air.
  • Fix crash when player joins and spawns immediately.
  • Fix crash when creating a damage number fails.

