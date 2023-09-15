Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 4 [573201]

Bug & Crash Fixes:
- Fix crash when Snortoise's target disappears between starting the attack and jumping in the air.
- Fix crash when player joins and spawns immediately.
- Fix crash when creating a damage number fails.
