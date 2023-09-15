9/15/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.22.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12202932 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 21:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a few pathing issues **Changes & Additions:** * Added Side Street Diner (In The Slabs subdistrict) * Criminal background now starts with only 10 cigarettes instead of 20 and they no longer get a shortcut (Drug side effect skipper consumable) but they get a molotov * Updated some main plot areas and dialogues * Added some new unique NPCs to interact with * Added some new character graphics (Faces and sprites) for some of the new NPCs * Updated some dialogues to have new skill/stat checks for more roleplay opportunities * Added Shovel melee weapon * Updated some existing areas * Added Grubby Burger consumable item * Updated some tilesets * Updated the randomized soundtrack lists for exploring * Updated some shops * Updated randomized container loot drop lists * Updated several item descriptions * Added some new effects to cutscenes to make them more visually appealing * A few other minor small tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː