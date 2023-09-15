Update v0.11.5.1

Hello!
Hotfix day! Thank you so much for reporting issues and bugs. Here is the list of fixes:
- Lasers in Vanaheim won't instantly hit anymore.
- Shrines won't hide behind trees or other elements.
- Ragdolls will now disappear after its duration's finished.
- In certain situations damaged suffered by Gods was increasing randomly.
- Minor changes in some texts.
Have a great weekend!
Any other issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them.
