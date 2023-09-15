Update v0.11.5.1

Hello!

Hotfix day! Thank you so much for reporting issues and bugs. Here is the list of fixes:

Lasers in Vanaheim won't instantly hit anymore.

Shrines won't hide behind trees or other elements.

Ragdolls will now disappear after its duration's finished.

In certain situations damaged suffered by Gods was increasing randomly.

Minor changes in some texts.

Have a great weekend!

Any other issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them.

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

Have a nice weekend!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/